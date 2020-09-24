Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A driver who led police on a two county chase on Wednesday has been charged with aggravated assault with a weapon and fleeing/eluding police.
Kesly Altidor, 24, was taken into custody in the southbound lanes of the Florida Turnpike in Miami-Dade after a police pursuit that started in Broward.
According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, it began as a road rage incident in the area of South State Road 7 and Kimberly Boulevard in North Lauderdale. They said there was a confrontation between Altidor and another driver that resulted in gunfire.
No one was hurt in the shooting. Deputies pursued Altidor’s silver Mercedes as it fled south into Miami-Dade were he was arrested.
