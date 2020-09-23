MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Archdiocese of Miami schools began heir phased reopening Wednesday, while public schools in Miami-Dade and Broward are still finalizing plans to return to the classrooms.
The 49 elementary and eight high schools in the archdiocese began to welcome some students based on grade levels.
At Monsignor Edward Pace High School in Miami Gardens, freshmen returned first.
“We’re very excited about having them back on campus. We’ve installed Plexiglas in our cafeteria, computer labs, art room, dance studio, band studio. We’ve attached automatic flushometers and touchless faucets. We’ve converted our water fountains in to water bottle filling stations because the kids can’t drink water from the water fountain,” said Principal Ana Garcia.
At Immaculate Conception School in Hialeah, students will get their temperatures checked at drop-off, desks are separated and facing the same direction, and restrooms will be cleaned three times a day, mmong other health and safety measures.
Archdiocese schools also gave parents the choice to continue distance learning for now.
Officials said the reopening process would be completed by October 2.
Parents are urged to check for the latest information on their respective school’s website.
You must log in to post a comment.