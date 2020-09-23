MIAMI (CBSMiami) – President Trump will deliver remarks in honor of Bay of Pigs veterans on Wednesday morning.

In April 1961, under the leadership of the new Kennedy administration, the CIA directed and funded Cuban exiles’ to invade Cuba, in an effort to topple the communist regime lead by Fidel Castro.

At the time, there was a strong fear of the Soviet Union.

The training camps were set up in Guatemala and the leader of the group would be Jose Miro Cardona. If the invasion had succeeded, Cardona was set to take over the provisional presidency of Cuba, according to the JFK Library.

But, the mission’s secrecy was blown early on and the landing point at the Bay of Pigs became problematic due to the swampy area and the distance from any refuge if the invasion failed.

The plan was to launch two airstrikes against Cuba then let the 1,400 person force invade and launch their attack. But, problems early on saw the U.S. launch only one airstrike.

The mission went horribly wrong and became a black eye for both the administrations of Presidents Dwight D. Eisenhower and John F. Kennedy.

President Trump will address about 20 Bay of Pigs veterans in the White House East Room.

“Today, we reaffirm our ironclad solidarity with the Cuban People, and our eternal conviction that freedom will prevail over the sinister forces of communism,” the president will tell the veterans according to prepared remarks released by the White House. “My administration stands with every citizen of Cuba, Nicaragua, and Venezuela in their fight for liberty.”

According to the remarks, Trump will give thanks for the countless ways that the veterans and Hispanic Americans uplift and inspire the nation.

“The veterans we honor today are a powerful testament to all that a free people can achieve. In the past six decades, you have built strong families, thriving businesses, and vibrant communities.”

The president is also expected to announce further restrictions on the Cuban regime.