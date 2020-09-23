MIAMI (CBSMiami) – South Florida awoke to temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s on Wednesday morning.

We will continue to enjoy lower humidity throughout the day due to drier air in place. Highs will climb to the upper 80s with plenty of sunshine.

It will be breezy but not as blustery as the past few days. With an onshore flow in place, there’s a dangerous high risk of rip currents and hazardous marine conditions continue. It is not safe to go swimming in the ocean. And a small craft advisory remains in place due to a moderate chop on the bays and winds out of the east-northeast at 15 to 25 knots.

A coastal flood advisory is in effect through this evening. Minor tidal flooding possible around high tide times.

Wednesday night will be partly cloudy with an ocean breeze. Lows will be mild in the upper 70s. The humidity returns on Thursday and temperatures will be on the rise too. Passing showers and some storms are possible, but the rain chance will be highest on Friday as a frontal boundary lifts back northward across South Florida.

Plenty of moisture will lead to scattered showers and storms on Saturday and Sunday with highs around 90 degrees.

TROPICS

Post-Tropical Cyclone Beta is bringing heavy rain and gusty winds to parts of Texas through the lower Mississippi River Valley.

Post-Tropical Cyclone Teddy is nearing Nova Scotia causing destructive waves, strong winds and heavy rainfall today.

Post-Tropical Cyclone Paulette is more than 400 miles east-southeast of the Azores.

Elsewhere in the tropics, cyclone development is not expected.