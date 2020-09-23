MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The state’s health department has confirmed another case of Dengue fever in Miami-Dade.
It’s the second case in the county this year.
Dengue is spread, mostly by the aedes aegypti mosquito. It’s the kind that loves to hang out along-side humans.
There are things you can do around your home to lessen the chances of being bitten by an infected mosquito.
Remove standing water, turn over anything holding water or that can hold water. Buckets and drums are the most common things, plant pots, plant saucers.
Many people who have dengue may not realize it. Symptoms are normally mild, maybe feeling like a cold. It’s spread by a mosquito first biting an infected person — then passing it on.
Dengue fever can present itself as a flu-like illness with muscle aches, pain, fever, headache, eye pain, and sometimes a rash. The symptoms appear within 14 days of being bitten by an infected mosquito and can last for up to a week.
There are no vaccines to prevent infection. The CDC says that early recognition and treatment can “substantially lower the risk of medical complications and death.”
