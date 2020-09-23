MIAMI (CBSMiami) – President Donald Trump attacked mail-in voting Wednesday during a press briefing. But will there be as many used as some experts tend to think?

A new Quinnipiac poll shows interest in mail-in voting is dropping to near the level it was in 2016.

“A lot of people who said it wasn’t worth the risk, ‘I’ll vote-by-mail,’ are now sitting back and saying, ‘You know what? Maybe I’ll vote in person,’” said Charles Zelden, a professor of history and politics at Nova Southeastern University.

He said concerns not only on votes being counted, but counted by Election Day could be responsible for the decrease.

That may not be an issue for mail-in voting here in Florida.

“In Florida, the ballot you send an early can be processed early,” Zelden explained.

Come Election Night, those votes are reflected in the count.

In Broward County, requests for mail-in ballots are at an all-time high.

“We’re getting a lot of inquiries about how I can return my ballot without putting it back into the postal service,” said Steve Vancore, who is with the board of elections.

Residents who feel uneasy about sending their mail-in ballot via USPS can take their ballot to any of the 22 early voting locations. There they’ll find a secure box they can drop the ballot into.

If you receive the mail in ballot but now I want to vote in person, there’s one thing you should do according to Zelden.

“If you want your numbers to be included on Election Night, you need to bring your mail-in ballot with you if you are going to vote in person,” he said.

Otherwise, he said, your vote may be delayed but it will still be counted.

Zelden added it doesn’t matter how long it takes to count the votes.

“We’ll have to remember the winner is not the most votes on Election Day,” he said. “It’s the person with the most votes when every vote is counted.”