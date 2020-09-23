NEW CBSMIAMI APPDownload The New CBSMiami App Here
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A police pursuit that started in Broward on Wednesday afternoon ended peacefully on the southbound lanes of the Florida Turnpike in Miami-Dade.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies had been in pursuit of a silver Mercedes Benz.

Images from Chopper 4 showed several police vehicles stopped on the turnpike and a man being taken into custody.

Traffic was stopped on both directions of the turnpike.

According to BSO, it all started with a road rage incident between two drivers which resulted in gunfire.

The agency said the victim was not struck.

