Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A police pursuit that started in Broward on Wednesday afternoon ended peacefully on the southbound lanes of the Florida Turnpike in Miami-Dade.
Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies had been in pursuit of a silver Mercedes Benz.
Images from Chopper 4 showed several police vehicles stopped on the turnpike and a man being taken into custody.
Traffic was stopped on both directions of the turnpike.
According to BSO, it all started with a road rage incident between two drivers which resulted in gunfire.
The agency said the victim was not struck.
You must log in to post a comment.