NEW CBSMIAMI APPDownload The New CBSMiami App Here
  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMCBS 4 News at 11PM
    02:12 AMPaid Program
    02:42 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Miami News, Rick Case

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – South Florida auto sales icon and philanthropist Rick Case has died.

Odds are you know Rick Case from his many television commercials and the name of his automotive group on many cars on South Florida roads.

Besides growing his business, Case gave so much back, including to charities like the Boys & Girls Club and the American Heart Association.

A family spokesperson told CBS4 he had gone through a short battle with cancer, and died Monday surrounded by his family.

Case was 77 years old.

Our thoughts are with his wife Rita and the entire Case family.

Comments