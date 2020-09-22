Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – South Florida auto sales icon and philanthropist Rick Case has died.
Odds are you know Rick Case from his many television commercials and the name of his automotive group on many cars on South Florida roads.
Besides growing his business, Case gave so much back, including to charities like the Boys & Girls Club and the American Heart Association.
A family spokesperson told CBS4 he had gone through a short battle with cancer, and died Monday surrounded by his family.
Case was 77 years old.
Our thoughts are with his wife Rita and the entire Case family.
