MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Today, September 22nd, is National Voter Registration Day, a civic holiday that celebrates our democracy.

The day is celebrated on the fourth Tuesday of September and it’s been that way since 2012.

It’s meant to encourage people to register to vote in the upcoming election.

This year’s effort has increased with this election season which features a presidential campaign in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.

The day also serves as an excellent reminder that the last day to register to vote in Florida for the upcoming election is Monday, October 5th.

If you are planning to vote, there are a variety of ways to cast your ballot as long as you meet specific deadlines.

MONDAY, OCTOBER 5: Last day to register in order to vote in person or vote-by-mail.

How do you register to vote?

You can register online through the Florida Secretary of State’s website; or your county Supervisor of Elections Office.

To register to vote, you must:

Be a U.S. citizen

Be a Florida resident

Be at least 18 years old

Not be adjudicated mentally incapacitated with respect to voting in Florida or any other state without having the right to vote restored

Not have been convicted of a felony without your voting rights having been restored.

For more information, see the Florida Department of State’s website.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 24: Deadline to request a vote-by-mail ballot.

Florida allows any voter to request a vote-by-mail ballot.

How do you get a vote-by-mail ballot?

Request a ballot through your county supervisor of Elections website. Immediate family members or guardians can request a ballot for someone else. A voter’s signature is required and must match the signature on file.

Vote-by-mail ballots must be received by your county supervisor of Elections by 7 p.m. on Election Day.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 24 – SATURDAY OCTOBER 31: Early voting

Early in-person voting starts as many as 15 days before Election Day though the number of days and locations vary by county.

MIAMI-DADE: Early voting runs from Monday, Oct. 19 – Sunday, Nov. 1. There are 33 locations which will be open from 7am – 7pm. All early voting locations will also have official ballot drop boxes for anyone who would like to drop off their vote-by-mail ballots instead of mailing them. Click here for a list of early voting locations in Miami-Dade.

BROWARD: Early voting runs from Monday, Oct. 19 – Sunday, Nov. 1. There are 22 locations which will be open from 7am – 7pm. All early voting locations in Broward will have official ballot drop boxes for vote-by-mail ballots. Click here for a list of early voting locations in Broward.

MONROE: Early voting runs from Monday, Oct. 19 – Saturday, Oct. 31. There are 5 locations which will be open from 830am – 5pm. All locations will have official ballot drop boxes for vote-by-mail ballots. Click here for a list of early voting locations in Monroe.

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 3 – Election Day

If you vote in person on Election Day, you will need a photo ID with your signature. If you don’t have ID, you will be able to vote a provisional ballot. Your ballot will count if the signature on your ballot matches the signature on your voter registration record.