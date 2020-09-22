MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami-Dade School Board is on day two of a meeting where they listened to 18 and a half hours of recorded public comment on whether schools should reopen so students can return to their classrooms.

CBS4’s Brooke Shafer has been monitoring the meeting and said speakers have been overwhelmingly against reopening classrooms.

Some who left comments said the school district was not properly prepared, it would be “irresponsible” to send employees back without a plan, and the return should not be rushed.

Parents and teachers also expressed concern about aging ventilation systems in some schools.

“Our main building is 45 years old already and it has no windows. The air conditioning is down more often than not and the humidity gets and smells so bad that the paper curls on the corners and the tape comes off the walls,” said one person.

“It’s an old building. I only have one window and it will be a problem as far as ventilation goes,” said another.

During the start of the meeting on Monday, Superintendent Alberto Carvalho revealed his plan on getting students back into the classroom, most returning on October 5th.

The district is facing pressure because of a state funding factor tied to the number of kids who are actually in their seats in school the week of October 5th.

Under the proposal, on September 30th, early childhood and students with special needs on a modified curriculum would return to get used to their new environments and routines. This would include PK, K, 1st grade, and ESE modified curriculum students for all grades.

On Monday, October 5th, elementary school grades 2, 3, 4, and 5 would return as would K-8 grades 2, 3, 4, 5, and 6. Middle school students in the 6th grade would also return along with high school students in grades 9 and 10.

Also returning October 5th would be combination school students in grades 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 9, and 10.

All remaining grades would return two days later on October 7th. This includes K-8 Center grades 7 and 8, middle school grades 7 and 8, high school grades 11 and 12, and combination school grades 7, 8, 11, and 12.

The high school start time would revert back to 7:20 a.m. beginning on October 5th.

The superintendent said the staggered return would allow schools to test social distancing protocols and adjust them if necessary.

“We are proposing one meter(of separation). Three feet, three inches maybe, more,” he said.

The superintendent said their plan is based on public health experts’ recommendations.

“Our plan relies on science. Our plan relies on the advice of public health and medical experts,” he added. “Our plan relies on the dynamic monitoring of local health conditions.”

Carvalho’s proposal will need the School Board’s approval before it is implemented.