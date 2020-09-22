MIAMI (CBSMiami) – During a special meeting of the Miami-Dade School Board on Monday, Superintendent Alberto Carvalho revealed his plan on getting students back into the classroom.

Under the proposal, September 28th and 29th would be teacher planning days. September 28th would be optional, the 29th would not.

On September 30th, early childhood and students with special needs on a modified curriculum would return to get used to their new environments and routines. This would include PK, K, 1st grade, and ESE modified curriculum students for all grades.

On Monday, October 5th, elementary school grades 2, 3, 4, and 5 would return as would K-8 grades 2, 3, 4, 5, and 6. Middle school students in the 6th grade would also return along with high school students in grades 9 and 10.

Also returning October 5th would be combination school students in grades 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 9, and 10.

All remaining grades would return two days later on October 7th. This includes K-8 Center grades 7 and 8, middle school grades 7 and 8, high school grades 11 and 12, and combination school grades 7, 8, 11, and 12.

Pinecrest 4th grader Diana Graziano is excited but nervous.

“I’m excited and worried and nervous and happy at the same time, it’s a million feelings at once,” she said.

Her mom is looking forward to her return to the classroom, saying online learning is not the same.

“Interaction with the children, they’re really missing that,” said Marianna Dubinsky. “They’re on mute all day on Zoom, so they don’t’ really get to react and participate as much as they would in the classroom setting.”

The high school start time would revert back to 7:20 a.m. beginning on October 5th.

The superintendent said the staggered return would allow schools to test social distancing protocols and adjust them if necessary.

“Our plan relies on science. Our plan relies on the advice of public health and medical experts,” said Carvalho. “Our plan relies on the dynamic monitoring of local health conditions,” he said.

The proposal will need the School Board’s approval before it is implemented.

Right now, the board is listening to 18 and a half hours of recorded public comment on the issue. If they take no breaks, they should be done by 11:30 in the morning.