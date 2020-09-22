MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The City of Miami is about to make it easier for residents to get out for some fresh air.

On Monday, September 28th, almost all of the city’s parks will reopen.

While more than two dozen of the city’s largest parks reopened for limited use in May, a majority of them remained closed to help prevent the further spread of COVID-19.

Only two city parks will not open – Domino Park and Billy Rolle Park.

E.G. Sewell Park will also remain closed until further notice pending completion of construction work on park upgrades.

In order to keep parkgoers safe, there are some restrictions.

Masks or facial coverings must be worn at all times unless doing vigorous exercise (ex: jogging, running)

Parkgoers must restrict their activities and proximity to individuals from their own household only, with limited and specific exceptions

Volleyball courts remain closed

Playgrounds and outdoor fitness courts remain closed

Recreation Centers remain closed

Indoor activities and programs remain suspended

Use of water fountains is strictly prohibited

Restroom facilities at parks remain closed

Informal group activities such as pickup sports games, birthday parties, and barbeques remain strictly prohibited.

The following organized activities will be allowed only if the organizer has secured a permit from the City of Miami Department of Parks & Recreation.

Skills and Drills for youth sports: organizing entities are required to limit a defined “pod” of 1 coach to 9 or less children for training and keep pods separate in their activities. Permit required for this activity to commence.

Health and Wellness Fitness Classes: permits will be issued, but fitness classes MUST be 1 instructor and 9 or less participants, and with an approved permit only defining hours, locations and days.

6ft social distancing is mandatory throughout class and practice sessions.

Participants must wear mask up to the point of participation, take off and put back on once participation stops.

Tennis and racquetball will be open to doubles play, and no longer limited to singles play only.