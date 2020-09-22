NEW CBSMIAMI APPDownload The New CBSMiami App Here
Filed Under:Hallandale Beach, Hallandale Beach Shooting, Local TV, Miami News

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – One person is dead after an apparent shooting and crash in Hallandale Beach.

The car crashed into a shopping center on West Hallandale Beach Boulevard, just of I-95.

There were a number of bullet holes in the car and several casings were found on the ground near it.

The body of the person who had been shot was found about half a block away.

Police have not released the name of the person who died. What led to the shooting is under investigation.

