Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – One person is dead after an apparent shooting and crash in Hallandale Beach.
The car crashed into a shopping center on West Hallandale Beach Boulevard, just of I-95.
There were a number of bullet holes in the car and several casings were found on the ground near it.
The body of the person who had been shot was found about half a block away.
Police have not released the name of the person who died. What led to the shooting is under investigation.
You must log in to post a comment.