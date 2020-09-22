TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – With a September 30 deadline looming, Florida continues to lag behind much of the nation in responding to the U.S. census.
As of Sunday, 92.5 percent of Florida households had responded in the once-a-decade exercise, below the national rate of 95.4 percent, according to information released Monday by the U.S. Census Bureau.
Only eight states — Alabama, Arizona, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, New Mexico and North Carolina — had lower response rates than Florida. Data collection will end Sept. 30 for the census, which plays a key role in apportioning congressional seats and divvying up federal money among states.
(©2020 CBS Local Media. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The News Service of Florida’s contributed to this report.)
You must log in to post a comment.