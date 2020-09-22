Comments
FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Broward School Superintendent Robert Runcie is expected to lay out a final plan for students to return to schools.
If approved by the School Board, elementary school students would return to campus on October 5th.
Middle and high school students will return on October 12th, which would give the district a week to figure out how much extra space will be needed for social distancing.
Last week teachers were surprised when they were sent an email message telling them to show up to teach next month or take a leave.
Runcie is expected to address those concerns at Tuesday’s School Board meeting.
