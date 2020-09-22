MIAMI (CBSMiami) – While public schools in Miami-Dade and Broward are still finalizing plans to return to classrooms, Archdiocese of Miami schools will begin their phased reopening Wednesday.
The 49 elementary and eight high schools in the archdiocese will welcome some students based on grade levels.
At Monsignor Edward Pace High School in Miami Gardens, freshmen will return first.
“We’re very excited about having them back on campus. We’ve installed Plexiglas in our cafeteria, computer labs, art room, dance studio, band studio. We’ve attached automatic flushometers and touchless faucets. We’ve converted our water fountains in to water bottle filling stations because the kids can’t drink water from the water fountain,” said Principal Ana Garcia.
At Immaculate Conception School in Hialeah, students will get their temperatures checked at drop-off, desks are separated and facing the same direction, and restrooms will be cleaned three times a day, mmong other health and safety measures.
Archdiocese schools also gave parents the choice to continue distance learning for now.
