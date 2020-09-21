MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Tropical storm force winds and rain from Beta will sweep over portions of the Texas coast on Monday.

At 5 a.m., the center of Tropical Storm Beta was about 95 miles east-southeast of Port O’Connor, Texas.

It was moving to the west at 6 mph with sustained winds of 50 mph with higher gusts.

On the forecast track, the center of Beta will continue to move toward the central coast of Texas and will likely move inland by Monday night. Beta is forecast to remain close to the coast of southeastern Texas on Tuesday.

Beta is expected to drop 5 to 10 inches of rain, with isolated totals of 15 inches, from the middle Texas coast to southeast Louisiana.

WATCHES AND WARNINGS

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Port Aransas, Texas to Morgan City, Louisiana

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

Baffin Bay to Port Aransas, Texas

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for:

Port Aransas, Texas to Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge, Louisiana,

including Copano Bay, Aransas Bay, San Antonio Bay, Matagorda Bay,

Galveston Bay, Sabine Lake, and Lake Calcasieu

Meanwhile, a large Hurricane Teddy will pass east of Bermuda on Monday and then approach Nova Scotia late Tuesday or early Wednesday.

At 5.am. Monday, the center of the system was about 165 miles southeast of Bermuda.

It was moving to the north at 9 mph with sustained winds of 100 mph with higher gusts.

Gradual weakening is forecast to begin mid-week, but Teddy is expected to remain a large and powerful hurricane Tuesday, then become a strong post-tropical cyclone when it nears Nova Scotia by Wednesday morning.

WATCHES AND WARNINGS

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Bermuda

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

Lower East Pubnico to Main-a-Dieu, Nova Scotia

An area of showers and thunderstorms located over southeastern Florida, the northwestern Bahamas, and the Straits of Florida is associated with a weak frontal system. This disturbance is forecast to move southward over central and western Cuba during the next couple of days, and then move back northward on Thursday through Saturday. Upper-level winds are expected to become marginally conducive for development by Thursday and Friday when the disturbance is forecast to approach the Florida Keys and South

Florida. Regardless of development, locally heavy rainfall can be expected across portions of South Florida and the Florida Keys on Monday, and over western Cuba on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The remnants of Wilfred were about 1,555 miles west of the Cabo Berde Islands at 11 p.m. Sunday. They were moving to the west at 17 mph with 35 mph winds.

Winds should continue to decrease over the next couple of days.

Post-Tropical Cyclone Paulette is producing a small area of showers and thunderstorms in the northern Atlantic. The system is meandering over marginally warm waters and is expected to begin moving eastward on Monday.

