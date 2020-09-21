MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A shooting has claimed the life of a beloved head football coach at Miami Senior High School.

Miami-Dade Police tell CBS4’s Peter D’Oench that they responded to a 911 call about a home at NW 21st Ave. and 97th St. at 9:36 a.m. on Monday.

When officers entered the house they discovered Corey Smith dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

Miami-Dade Police Detective Alvaro Zabaleta said, “We do know that there was a minor, a teenager inside the house… We are waiting to executive a search warrant so we can find out more.”

CBS4 News can confirm from a source, as first reported by news partner the Miami Herald, that a boy inside the house at the time Smith was shot is his nephew and is now a suspect.

The boy, according to a source, is still being interviewed. The source added his mother is present since he’s 15.

Another source told CBS4’s Jim DeFede that Smith’s nephew was the son of a suspect who was killed in the Miramar shootout involving a hijacked UPS truck.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools says Smith was with the school system for 20 years and he had been a P.E. Teacher at Charles Drew K-8 Center. His lone season as coach ended with a loss to Christopher Columbus Senior High School in the regional of the playoffs. His team ended with a 9-4 record.

Awntwan Jones told D’Oench, “Corey and I have been friends for 30 plus years. This was a tremendous loss. It is just an unbelievable loss with something like this. He was a great person and a giver who cared for the community. He had been an optimist coach.”

Another close friend, Terrence Jones, said, “Corey had a great heart and a great soul. He would give his last breath to make sure individuals in the community lived up to what they could. He just did everything he could to help the community and those in the school system.”

Terrence’s mother Elizabeth Gibson said, “We all grew up together in Overtown. We were all friends since they were kids. He was just a caring and giving individual who always took time out for kids and loved his neighborhood.”

Zabaleta said anyone with information that can help police should call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).