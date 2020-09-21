Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami Senior High School football coach Corey Smith was shot to death Monday morning in a home in northwest Miami-Dade.
According to police, Smith was at his home in the 2100 block of NW 97th Street when someone else in the home reported hearing gunshots around 9:30 a.m.
Miami High’s lone season under Smith ended with a loss to Christopher Columbus High School in the regional round of the playoffs, leaving the Stings with a 9-4 record.
Smith had an employee of the Miami-Dade public school district for 20 years.
