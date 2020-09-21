MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami-Dade Police Department has released pictures of the suspect wanted in a vicious beating of a 73-year-old Metromover rider.
In a flyer from MDPD, the wanted man was last seen wearing a black shirt, khaki pants, brown shoes, clear goggles and a camouflage baseball cap.
According to investigators, the victim was sitting in the train Sunday morning when the suspect, unprovoked, began to repeatedly punch and kick him.
Miami Fire Rescue took the 73-year-old man to a nearby hospital, where he’s currently recovering from multiple injuries.
“The recent brutal attacks on our Metrorail/Metromover system, although unrelated, are deeply concerning. While I’m relieved that the first case resulted in arrest, we still need to identify the attacker in the second case,” said MDPD Director Freddy Ramirez.
Miami Police Chief Jorge Colina said his department “will be deploying additional resources throughout the Metrorail/Metromover system within our jurisdiction, both uniformed and in an undercover capacity in order to increase the safety of our residents and the system’s riders.”
If you have any information that can identify the suspect, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.
