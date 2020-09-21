MIAMI (CBSMiami) – City of Fort Lauderdale government workers are back inside City Hall, however, department heads have an additional measure to help keep employees and the public safe.

After walking inside City Hall, each employee had their temperature taken Monday. Then, city employees were given a possible game-changer. A wearable thermometer was handed out. The city ordered 3,000 of them.

The blue temperature reading bands will check the person’s temperature every 15 minutes since a fever is a common sign for coronavirus.

“It provides the ability to have better services,” Assistant City Manager Greg Chavarria said.

Monday was also the first day all government workers were back inside the building, which was welcomed by some property and business owners.

“During COVID-19, we had staggered scheduling and people working from home but it’s not as productive as having everyone in the office,” Chavarria said.

Facial coverings are required. There are signs for a reminder about social distancing on the floor and elevator. They also want workers to wash their hands often. It’s all an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“With this, this is a fourth level of security and with that, we are looking forward to assisting our constituents,” the assistant city manager said.

The green light on the wearable thermometer means you’re good to go. But you don’t want it to turn yellow or red. That’s a sign you may not be well. Then once that happens, you may risk the health and safety of others.

“With this, it’s going to help make it more face-to-face and personal to help city employees feel safe and secure,” Benefits Manager Michael Nathaniel said.

Broward is the second-highest county in the state for COVID-19 cases.