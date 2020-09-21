FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Day-long downpours created flood problems in some South Florida neighborhoods.

In particular, one neighborhood just off Las Olas Boulevard was drenched.

“It’s a little dramatic outside. The high tide is not nice at all,” said Morien, a Las Olas resident.

Morien, who lives in a neighborhood off of Las Olas Boulevard, said she woke up to a street covered with about 4 inches of rain.

“I drive my Jeep here. So I didn’t get stuck, but I just ordered an Uber and it seems like he can’t even drive through the road. I am going to have to call off of work,” said Morien.

The water level on the block made it a struggle for Don, who was trying to get to his car. The water rose up to his knees.

“The water is just really deep. I need to get to my car. The water line is about to enter my car and ruin the vehicle,” said Don.

But that wasn’t the only area with flooding due to the rain fall and king tide.

A CBS4 viewer sent video of water reaching the doorsteps of Las Olas businesses.

Traffic also came to a crawl in some areas as a few lanes were closed off due to flooding.

Officials are urging anyone driving to avoid the floods if possible.