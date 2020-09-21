NEW CBSMIAMI APPDownload The New CBSMiami App Here
FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade police Captain Tyrone White, the father of New England Patriots running back James White, was killed in a traffic crash Sunday in Cooper City.

In happened around 1 p.m. in the 11800 block of Griffin Road. Arriving Broward sheriff’s deputies found one car flipped over and another on fire.

Two people were airlifted to the hospital. One of those was White’s wife, Lisa, who was in critical condition.

Miami-Dade Police Director Alfredo Ramirez posted on Twitter that the department was saddened by the loss.

James White was inactive for Sunday night’s game between the Patriots and the Seahawks.

Born in Fort Lauderdale, James White attended and played football at St. Thomas Aquinas High School. He then played college football at the University of Wisconsin. In 2014, the Patriots selected him in the fourth round of the draft.

