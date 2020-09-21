NEW CBSMIAMI APPDownload The New CBSMiami App Here
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – New cases of the coronavirus are surfacing every day in South Florida and the rest of the state.

Here are the latest numbers and information you need to know at-a-glance as of 11 a.m. on September 21, 2020.

FLORIDA: 685,439 confirmed cases

  • One-Day Increase: 1,685
  • Total Florida Deaths: 13,480
  • Newly Reported Deaths: 21 *(Reported in last 24 hours)
  • Resident Hospitalizations: 42,543
  • Total Tests: 5,120,391
  • Negative Test Results: 4,427,821
  • 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 4.64%

MIAMI-DADE: 167,153 confirmed cases 

  • One-Day Increase: 272
  • Total Deaths: 3,055
  • Newly Reported Deaths: 0 *(Reported in last 24 hours)
  • Resident Hospitalizations: 7,673
  • Total Tests: 890,593
  • Negative: 721,419
  • 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 4.55%

BROWARD: 75,801 confirmed cases

  • One-Day Increase: 119
  • Total Deaths: 1,322
  • Newly Reported Deaths: 2 *(Reported in last 24 hours)
  • Resident Hospitalizations: 5,705
  • Total Tests: 552,225
  • Negative: 475,541
  • 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 3.06%

MONROE: 1,808 confirmed cases

  • One-Day Increase: None: One less case than previously reported-1
  • Total Deaths: 22
  • Newly Reported Deaths: 0 *(Reported in last 24 hours)
  • Resident Hospitalizations: 116
  • Total Tests: 17,340
  • Negative: 15,520
  • 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 2.84%

These numbers are provided by the Florida Department of Health Dashboard.

UNITED STATES: 6,814,696 confirmed cases

  • Deaths: 199,531 (all states, the District of Columbia, Guam and Puerto Rico)

 AROUND THE WORLD: 31,104,646 confirmed cases

  • Deaths: 961,459

TO AVOID GETTING SICK

  • Wash your hands often for at least 20 seconds
  • Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose, mouth and face
  • Avoid close contact with people who are sick or exhibit symptoms
  • Stay home when you are sick
  • Cough and sneeze into your elbow, not your hands
  • Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you sneeze, then throw out the tissue and wash your hands
  • Disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces
  • Evaluate your travel plans as conditions warrant; you should rethink traveling to areas that are already under a travel advisory or areas that are experiencing an outbreak of coronavirus
  • Currently, there is no vaccine to protect against the coronavirus.

SYMPTOMS

  • Mild to severe respiratory illness
  • Fever
  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath
  • For those with a weakened immune system, the elderly and the very young, there’s a chance the virus could cause a lower, and much more serious, respiratory tract illness like a pneumonia or bronchitis.
  • Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure

CLICK HERE to see an interactive dashboard showing real-time data of confirmed cases and deaths. Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering created a map that provides the most accurate international tracking of the outbreak of coronavirus, or COVID-19.

