MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The center of Tropical Storm Beta is nearing the Texas coast.

At 11 p.m. Monday, the center of Tropical Storm Beta was about 5 miles east of Port O’Connor, Texas.

Beta is moving toward the northwest near 3 mph, and this general motion is forecast to continue tonight.

A slow north and northeast motion are expected on Tuesday, and a faster east-northeastward motion should begin Tuesday night and continue Wednesday.

On the forecast track, the center of Beta will move inland overnight.

Beta is forecast to remain near or just offshore the coast of southeastern Texas on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Data from an Air Force Reserve reconnaissance aircraft indicate that the maximum sustained winds are near 45 mph with higher gusts.

Little change in strength is forecast before Beta reaches the Texas coast. Weakening is anticipated on Tuesday as Beta moves just inland along the Texas coast.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 125 miles from the center.

A WeatherFlow observing site at Matagorda Bay, Texas, has reported sustained winds of 41 mph with a gust to 53 mph this evening.

WATCHES AND WARNINGS

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Port Aransas, Texas to Morgan City, Louisiana

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

Baffin Bay to Port Aransas, Texas

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for:

Port Aransas, Texas to Sabine Pass, Texas including Copano Bay,

Aransas Bay, San Antonio Bay, Matagorda Bay, and Galveston Bay.

Meanwhile, hurricane hunters found Teddy a little stronger.

The storm is expected to cause life-threatening rip currents along the western Atlantic beaches over the next few days.

At 11 p.m. Monday, the center of the system was about 295 miles northeast of Bermuda.

Teddy is moving toward the north near 25 mph, and this motion is expected overnight followed by a turn toward the north-northwest on Tuesday.

Teddy should turn toward the north-northeast and move over eastern Nova Scotia on Wednesday then over the Gulf of St. Lawrence late Wednesday into Thursday.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 100 mph with higher gusts. Teddy could gain a little more strength overnight, but should weaken steadily by Wednesday and become a strong post-tropical cyclone near Nova Scotia.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 105 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 275 miles.

WATCHES AND WARNINGS

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Bermuda

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

Lower East Pubnico to Main-a-Dieu, Nova Scotia

An area of showers and thunderstorms located over southeastern Florida, the northwestern Bahamas, and the Straits of Florida is associated with a weak frontal system. This disturbance is forecast to move southward over central and western Cuba during the next couple of days, and then move back northward on Thursday through Saturday. Upper-level winds are expected to become marginally conducive for development by Thursday and Friday when the disturbance is forecast to approach the Florida Keys and South Florida. Regardless of development, locally heavy rainfall can be expected across portions of South Florida and the Florida Keys on Monday, and over western Cuba on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The remnants of Wilfred were more than 1,500 miles west of the Cabo Berde Islands at 11 p.m. Sunday. They were moving to the west at 17 mph with 35 mph winds.

Winds should continue to decrease over the next couple of days.

Post-Tropical Cyclone Paulette is producing a small area of showers and thunderstorms in the northern Atlantic. The system is meandering over marginally warm waters and is expected to begin moving eastward on Monday.

