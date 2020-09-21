MIAMI (CBSMiami) – As a result of the coronavirus pandemic, Sweetwater Mayor Orlando Lopez said they are using technology at City Hall to keep both the employees and those who visit safe.

During a CBS4 exclusive tour of the building, the mayor pointed to Peter D’Oench the five locations where they had installed kiosks with infrared thermometers.

After a facial recognition check, visitors are told their temperatures.

If you try to enter City Hall without a mask, the kiosk will alert city employees to that as well.

“If you are not wearing a mask the unit will turn orange and then it will give a verbal alert as well that the person entering City Hall is not wearing a mask. It then does a (temperature) scan and with anything over 99.9 degrees you will not be allowed in because the chances are you probably have a fever at this point in time,” said Lopez.

The mayor said the units were relatively inexpensive, just $1,300 each.

“What we had been doing before is taking temperatures with a handheld device. We had to have people doing it. This way there are no mishaps and then you are allowed to automatically come in,” said Lopez.

The mayor said not only is it innovative, but it’s also a first.

“At this point in time we are the only government in South Florida, in the state as a matter of fact, that has installed them in every office. Sweetwater has a history of doing everything it can to protect people,” said Lopez.

Sweetwater residents like Vicente Ruiz say this seems like a good idea.

“It is very nice for us and very fast and I think safe for me,” said Ruiz.

“We are keeping up with the 20th century with this technology, to have contactless thermometers like this. It is another tool in keeping people safe thanks to cooperative efforts here between the Mayor’s Office and the police department,” said Sweetwater Police Chief Placido Diaz.

“It’s one more step in keeping people safe and employees safe,” he added.

Lopez said so far they have gotten a good response and he didn’t know it other cities will follow.