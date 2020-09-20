Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – New cases of the coronavirus are surfacing every day in South Florida and the rest of the state.
Here are the latest numbers and information you need to know at-a-glance as of 1:30 p.m. on September 20, 2020.
FLORIDA: 683,754 confirmed cases
- One-Day Increase: 2,521
- Total Florida Deaths: 13,459
- Newly Reported Deaths: 9 *(Reported in last 24 hours)
- Resident Hospitalizations: 42,453
- Total Tests: 5,102,203
- Negative Test Results: 4,411,335
- 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 4.65%
MIAMI-DADE: 166,881 confirmed cases
- One-Day Increase: 389
- Total Deaths: 3,055
- Newly Reported Deaths: 0 *(Reported in last 24 hours)
- Resident Hospitalizations: 7,709
- Total Tests: 887,458
- Negative: 718,559
- 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 4.65%
BROWARD: 75,682 confirmed cases
- One-Day Increase: 206
- Total Deaths: 1,320
- Newly Reported Deaths: 1 *(Reported in last 24 hours)
- Resident Hospitalizations: 5,776
- Total Tests: 550,271
- Negative: 473,706
- 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 3.10%
MONROE: 1,809 confirmed cases
- One-Day Increase: 5
- Total Deaths: 22
- Newly Reported Deaths: 0 *(Reported in last 24 hours)
- Resident Hospitalizations: 121
- Total Tests: 17,293
- Negative: 15,472
- 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 2.77%
These numbers are provided by the Florida Department of Health Dashboard.
UNITED STATES: 6,777,026 confirmed cases
- Deaths: 199,352 (all states, the District of Columbia, Guam and Puerto Rico)
AROUND THE WORLD: 30,838,610 confirmed cases
- Deaths: 958,090
TO AVOID GETTING SICK
- Wash your hands often for at least 20 seconds
- Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, mouth and face
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick or exhibit symptoms
- Stay home when you are sick
- Cough and sneeze into your elbow, not your hands
- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you sneeze, then throw out the tissue and wash your hands
- Disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces
- Evaluate your travel plans as conditions warrant; you should rethink traveling to areas that are already under a travel advisory or areas that are experiencing an outbreak of coronavirus
- Currently, there is no vaccine to protect against the coronavirus.
SYMPTOMS
- Mild to severe respiratory illness
- Fever
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
- For those with a weakened immune system, the elderly and the very young, there’s a chance the virus could cause a lower, and much more serious, respiratory tract illness like a pneumonia or bronchitis.
- Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure
CLICK HERE to see an interactive dashboard showing real-time data of confirmed cases and deaths. Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering created a map that provides the most accurate international tracking of the outbreak of coronavirus, or COVID-19.
