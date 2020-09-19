MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Tropical Storm Beta, which formed on Friday afternoon in the Gulf of Mexico, headed toward Texas on Saturday.

With the 8 p.m. Saturday advisory, Beta was about 270 miles southwest of the Mouth of the Mississippi River. It packed maximum sustained winds 60 MPH and was moving north northeast at 8 MPH.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Wilfred formed in the eastern Tropical Atlantic.

With the 8 a.m. Saturday advisory, Wilfred was moving toward the west-northwest near 18 mph, and this general motion is expected to continue for the next few days.

Wilfred is moving to the west-northwest at 18 mph with sustained winds of 40 mph with higher gusts.

Some slight strengthening is possible today, and weakening should start this weekend and continue into next week.

Beta will possibly become a hurricane while moving slowly over the western Gulf of Mexico during the next few days. Residents of Texas and northeastern Mexico are advised to keep an eye on this storm.

The first, Subtropical Storm Alpha, formed off Portugal Friday afternoon. It’s expected to dissipate in a day or two.

Then there’s Hurricane Teddy, a powerful Category 4 hurricane expected to approach Bermuda this weekend. It’ll make its closest approach to the island late Sunday or Monday. Large swells produced by Teddy are expected to affect portions of the Leeward Islands, the Greater Antilles, the Bahamas, Bermuda and the southeastern U.S.

Maximum sustained winds are currently 130 mph with higher gusts.

Another tropical wave is forecast to move off the west coast of Africa by early Saturday. Some gradual development of the system will be possible thereafter while it moves generally west-northwestward over the far eastern Atlantic.

