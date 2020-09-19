Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – South Florida is under a coastal flood advisory until 8 p.m. Sunday.
The advisory covers the coastal areas from Palm Beach County through Broward and Miami-Dade.
King tides, which are higher than normal high tides, are normal this time of year. They are to blame for the advisory.
So when are the next high tides? There was one Saturday morning at 10:49 a.m. Another one is expected at 11:06 p.m. Saturday night.
A combination of the king tides along with winds will generate waves that will increase the flood threat along the coast.
