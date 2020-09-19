MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Florida Highway Patrol investigators say a man walking on I-95 on Friday night in Pembroke Pines was hit by a pick-up truck that did not stop.
Here is what investigators say happened:
“A pedestrian was walking northbound in the southbound inside/emergency lane on Interstate 95 southbound, just north of Pembroke Road when a Chevrolet Pickup Silverado 1500 struck the man sending him into the air.”
“The pedestrian landed in the right travel lane of the Express Lanes, where he was later pronounced dead.”
Police said the truck fled the scene after the crash.
Officials said the victim’s truck was later found disabled on the side of the highway.
Police did not identify the victim.
Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to call authorities.
