MIAMI (CBSMiami) – New cases of the coronavirus are surfacing every day in South Florida and the rest of the state.

Here are the latest numbers and information you need to know at-a-glance as of 11 a.m. on September 19, 2020.

FLORIDA: 681,233 confirmed cases

  • One-Day Increase: 3,573
  • Total Florida Deaths: 13,450
  • Newly Reported Deaths: 64 *(Reported in last 24 hours)
  • Resident Hospitalizations: 42,374
  • Total Tests: 5,075,633
  • Negative Test Results: 4,387,321
  • 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 4.66%

MIAMI-DADE: 166,516 confirmed cases 

  • One-Day Increase: 536
  • Total Deaths: 3,055
  • Newly Reported Deaths: 28 *(Reported in last 24 hours)
  • Resident Hospitalizations: 7,770
  • Total Tests: 883,895
  • Negative: 715,361
  • 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 4.74%

BROWARD: 75,499 confirmed cases

  • One-Day Increase: 183
  • Total Deaths: 1,319
  • Newly Reported Deaths: 2 *(Reported in last 24 hours)
  • Resident Hospitalizations: 5,770
  • Total Tests: 547,819
  • Negative: 471,440
  • 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 3.09%

MONROE: 1,804 confirmed cases

  • One-Day Increase: 3
  • Total Deaths: 22
  • Newly Reported Deaths: 0 *(Reported in last 24 hours)
  • Resident Hospitalizations: 120
  • Total Tests: 17,217
  • Negative: 15,401
  • 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 2.73%

These numbers are provided by the Florida Department of Health Dashboard.

UNITED STATES: 6,730,304 confirmed cases

  • Deaths: 198,679 (all states, the District of Columbia, Guam and Puerto Rico)

 AROUND THE WORLD: 30,557,899 confirmed cases

  • Deaths: 952,981

TO AVOID GETTING SICK

  • Wash your hands often for at least 20 seconds
  • Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose, mouth and face
  • Avoid close contact with people who are sick or exhibit symptoms
  • Stay home when you are sick
  • Cough and sneeze into your elbow, not your hands
  • Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you sneeze, then throw out the tissue and wash your hands
  • Disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces
  • Evaluate your travel plans as conditions warrant; you should rethink traveling to areas that are already under a travel advisory or areas that are experiencing an outbreak of coronavirus
  • Currently, there is no vaccine to protect against the coronavirus.

SYMPTOMS

  • Mild to severe respiratory illness
  • Fever
  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath
  • For those with a weakened immune system, the elderly and the very young, there’s a chance the virus could cause a lower, and much more serious, respiratory tract illness like a pneumonia or bronchitis.
  • Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure

CLICK HERE to see an interactive dashboard showing real-time data of confirmed cases and deaths. Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering created a map that provides the most accurate international tracking of the outbreak of coronavirus, or COVID-19.

