MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Tropical Storm Wilfred has formed in the eastern Tropical Atlantic.
At 11 a.m., the center of the system was about 630 miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands.
Wilfred is moving to the west-northwest at 17 mph with sustained winds of 40 mph with higher gusts.
Some slight strengthening is possible today, and weakening should start this weekend and continue into next week.
Tropical Depression #22 is expected to strengthen to a tropical storm and possibly a hurricane while moving slowly over the western Gulf of Mexico during the next few days. Residents of Texas and northeastern Mexico are advised to keep an eye on this storm.
Then there’s Hurricane Teddy, a powerful Category 4 hurricane expected to approach Bermuda this weekend. It’ll make its closest approach to the island late Sunday or Monday. Large swells produced by Teddy are expected to affect portions of the Leeward Islands, the Greater Antilles, the Bahamas, Bermuda and the southeastern U.S.
Maximum sustained winds are currently 130 mph with higher gusts.
Another tropical wave is forecast to move off the west coast of Africa by early Saturday. Some gradual development of the system will be possible thereafter while it moves generally west-northwestward over the far eastern Atlantic.
