MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Tropical Depression 22 in the southern Gulf of Mexico is forecast to strengthen in a tropical storm on Friday.

If it does, it will be named Wilfred.

At 5 a.m., the center of the system was about 245 miles east-northeast of Tampico, Mexico.

The depression was moving to the north-northeast at 6 mph with sustained winds of 35 mph.

A slow westward motion is forecast to begin late Saturday that will likely continue into early next week.

The system could be near or at hurricane strength by Sunday. Residents of Texas and northeastern Mexico are advised to keep an eye on this storm.

At 5 a.m. Friday, Hurricane Teddy, a powerful Category 4 hurricane, was about 935 miles southeast of Bermuda.

It was moving to the northwest at 12 mph with sustained winds of 130 mph.

The forecast track shows it could be a threat to Bermuda.

Former Tropical Depression Vicky lost its oomph and is a remnant low in the eastern tropical Atlantic.

Forecasters are also keeping an eye on showers and thunderstorms associated with an area of low pressure located a few hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. Environmental conditions are expected to be conducive for additional development during the next day or two and a tropical depression or tropical storm could form before the end of the week. This system is forecast to move west-northwestward at 10 to 15 mph through the weekend.

Showers and thunderstorms associated with a small low pressure system will mover over inland over Portugal on Friday and further tropical or subtropical development is unlikely. The low is producing gale-force winds, and will likely bring gusty winds and brief periods of heavy rain to portions of western Portugal.

Another tropical wave is forecast to move off the west coast of Africa by early Saturday. Some gradual development of the system will be possible thereafter while it moves generally

west-northwestward over the far eastern Atlantic.

RELATED: HURRICANE 2020: PREPARING IN A PANDEMIC