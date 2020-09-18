MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A number of high-powered weapons were seized during a police search of a southwest Miami-Dade home earlier this months.

Police said the home on Fern Street was targeted because there had been shootings there in the past, the house had been shot at, and drugs were being sold out of it.

On September 2nd, a search warrant was executed at the residence and police seized a small arsenal of weapons.

“They were able to seize a multiple amount of guns. A combination of handguns and high powered assault rifles with ammunition, several magazines, and ammunition. These individuals came ready to use these guns on the streets,” said Detective Alvaro Zabaleta.

Zabaleta said three men between the ages of 19 and 25 were arrested; Edward Gibbs, Vernon Kelson, and Michael Adams. A 14-year-old boy who was wanted for attempted murder in another case was also arrested..

“He was there on the scene and of course they were able to apprehend him safely and take him into custody,” said Zabaleta.

Police say this seize of weapons calls attention to the importance of the county’s gun bounty program.

“The gun bounty program works this way. You call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS if you know about someone who possesses illegal guns. We will send someone over there and if they arrested you will get a thousand dollars. Not up to a thousand dollars, you receive a thousand dollars. So if it’s something you can do for the community and help yourself out,” said Zabaleta.

Those arrested face weapons and drug charges.