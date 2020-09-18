MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was a warm and dry start across South Florida on Friday with temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s.

It will be very hot and humid in the afternoon with highs in the low to mid-90s. It will feel like the 100s due to high humidity. A few storms are possible.

Friday night will be warm and muggy with temperatures in the upper 70s.

Saturday we will enjoy some sun to start and then scattered storms will develop in the afternoon. The rain chance will increase as we head into Sunday due to plenty of moisture associated with a weak cold front. Sunday highs will be around 90 degrees with showers and thunderstorms.

Monday we remain unsettled with breezy showers and highs in the upper 80s. By Tuesday of next week, our highs will be in the low to mid-80s and we will enjoy lower humidity.

TROPICS

At 5 a.m. Friday, Tropical Depression #22 was 245 miles east-northeast of Tampico, Mexico, and was moving slowly to the north-northeast at 6 mph. It is forecast to become a tropical storm on Friday. The next name on the list is Wilfred. It is expected to become a hurricane this weekend and meander over the western Gulf of Mexico. There is some uncertainty regarding the track, but residents along the Texas and Mexico coastline will need to watch this closely.

Teddy remains a powerful Category 4 hurricane over the central Atlantic, moving northwest at 12 mph. By the end of the weekend, when Teddy will likely be approaching Bermuda, a turn to the north or north-northeast is forecast to occur as a mid-to-upper-level trough moves closer to the system.

Showers and thunderstorms, associated with an area of low pressure located a few hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands, have increased. Earlier satellite-derived wind data indicated that this system does not yet have a well-defined center, but it is producing winds near tropical-storm-force to its east. Environmental conditions are expected to be conducive for additional development during the next day or two and a tropical depression or tropical storm could form before the end of the week. This system is forecast to move west-northwest at 10 to 15 mph through the weekend. There is a medium potential for cyclone development.

A small low pressure system embedded within a larger non-tropical low. Although showers and thunderstorms associated with the smaller low are showing signs of organization, the system will soon move inland over Portugal and further tropical or subtropical development is unlikely. The low is producing gale-force winds, and will likely bring gusty winds and brief periods of heavy rain to portions of western Portugal on Friday.

Post-tropical cyclone Paulette is located several hundred miles north-northwest of the Azores. The cyclone is forecast to move quickly southward for the next several days and then stall over marginally warm waters a few hundred miles south or south-southwest of the Azores by the end of the weekend. The cyclone could subsequently redevelop tropical characteristics late this weekend or early next week while it moves little. The National Hurricane Center says it has a low potential of development.

Another tropical wave is forecast to move off the west coast of Africa by early Saturday. Some gradual development of the system will be possible thereafter while it moves generally west-northwestward over the far eastern Atlantic. This wave has a low potential of development.