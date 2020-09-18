(CBSMiami)- Inter Miami CF announced Friday that the team has agreed to terms with Argentinian national and former Juventus forward Gonzalo Higuain as a Designated Player. The 32-year-old Higuain joins midfielder Blaise Matuidi as the second Juventus player to make his way to Miami this year.

“We are pleased to close a deal with Gonzalo and add an experienced and successful goalscorer, who has excelled in the world’s best teams and leagues,” said Paul McDonough, Inter Miami CF’s COO & Sporting Director in a statement. “Our ownership group has always said our goal is to not only bring elite players to Inter Miami, but also good people that share our ambition and aspiration of making history in North American fútbol, and we’re confident we have found that in Gonzalo.”

Higuain started 20 matches for Juventus in the 2019-20 season tallying eight goals and four assists as the side took home another Serie A title. It’s the third Serie A title team Higuain played a part in for Juventus in addition to the three La Liga titles he won with Real Madrid in the early stages of his career.

“First of all, I want to thank Inter Miami for the effort it has made to sign me. I think it will be a beautiful experience in my life. It’s what I was looking for – a new experience, a new league and a beautiful city. I’m really happy to be here and that it’s official,” said Higuain in a statement. “My goal is to try to transmit all the experience I acquired in Europe and to help the team grow.”

In addition to helping the team grow, Higuain is out to prove that he still has plenty left in the tank saying that he feels “whole as a player.”

“Individually, my goal is to demonstrate that I can contribute and continue playing great fútbol here, and I hope I can achieve that because I have all the tools necessary to succeed,” said Higuain. “Inter Miami is a team in construction but there is already a good base to reach important goals.”

With Higuain and Matuidi in the fold, Inter Miami CF becomes the only MLS side to have two active World Cup finalists on the roster.

Inter has struggled in its opening season, going 2-7-2 and sitting at the bottom of the Eastern Conference. The team is back in action Sunday, September 19 a match on the road against Atlanta United.