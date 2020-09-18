MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Hundreds gathered in prayer Friday evening for a South Florida pastor who was shot and killed last week.

“I need my granddaddy and how could this world be so cruel,” said grandson Adam Jr.

“I’m going to miss his tenderness, his warm embrace, his joy that was contagious.”

Pastor Gregory Boyd was fatally shot near the Village Flea Market right outside the Shoe Time store.

Police say he was not the intended target, rather he was caught in the crossfire between two groups of men.

“I want to say to the killers who took my poppa from me. You will have to pay for what you did. You should be ashamed of yourself. You killed a paster, a husband a brother, a friend and the list goes on.”

The 54-year-old was a beloved pastor at New Birth Harvest Outreach Ministries for years.

He was a father of three children and had plenty of grandchildren.

His son-in-law, Nathaniel Cooper says Boyd was an activist hoping to stop the violence near the northwest Miami area.

“He was a man that loved and people came out to support.”

His life was celebrated on Friday night.

“I tell you he was a true man of God,” said his wife.

The crowd included many pastors, who are seeking justice.

They were clamoring for the killers to “turn themselvesy in. Do what is right.”

Miami-Dade police do not have a description of suspects.

They ask anyone with information to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-8477 or (305) 471-TIPS.

There is a reward of up to $5,000.