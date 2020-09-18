MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Goodwill South Florida is celebrating the 10th anniversary of its inspirational and award-winning film “For Once In My Life,” with a nationwide virtual watch party Friday September 18 at 7 p.m.
The documentary film is an inspiring look at the Spirit of Goodwill band, a unique assembly of singers and musicians who live with varying degrees of physical and mental disabilities ranging from autism and behavioral disorders to cerebral palsy, Down Syndrome, and visual impairments.
The movies explores their deep bond over their mutual love of music, joy and friendship and also challenges the world’s perceptions of people with disabilities and what they can achieve when given an opportunity to succeed.
The documentary can be seen on Amazon Prime and iTunes.
Here’s the trailer:
If you are a subscriber, it is free to watch. If you aren’t, you can download for $2.99.
You must log in to post a comment.