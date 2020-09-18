ORLANDO (CBSMiami/CNN) – An Orange County father says he doesn’t understand why his fifth-grade son was asked to remove his Hooters-themed face mask at school.

“There is nothing offensive or derogatory about this mask,” said Greg Golba.

His 11-year-old son Ian said he was asked to take off the mask by his teacher at Sunset Park Elementary School in Windermere.

“I wore it and she said it was not appropriate for school and I asked her why and she said if you really want to know why, go ask the principal,” said Ian’

So that’s what he did.

“He told me to take it off three times and I asked him why, he said just take it off, so I took it off and I had to wear a different mask,” he said.

Ian put on a second mask he had.

Greg Golba said his son has worn the Hooter mask to school for the last four weeks and was only told twice recently to remove it.

“The principal told me it was deemed offensive to women and inappropriate. There’s nothing inappropriate about this mask,” he said.

The school district does not comment on discipline matters but says the Hooters mask violates student dress code which says in part:

“The Principal at each school reserves the right to determine what appropriate dress is for the school”

Golba said his son will keep wearing his Hooters mask to school and will remove it if they ask him to do so.

