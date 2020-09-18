MIAMI (CBSMiami/CNN) — The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website has updated, yet again, guidelines for testing people who do not have symptoms of coronavirus.

The new language rolls back controversial changes made to the site last month. It once again stresses that anyone who has been in contact with an infected person should be tested for coronavirus.

The website says, “Due to the significance of asymptomatic and pre-symptomatic transmission, this guidance further reinforces the need to test asymptomatic persons, including close contacts of a person with documented SARS-CoV-2 infection,” calling the change a clarification.

“Testing is recommended for all close contacts of persons with SARS-CoV-2 infection. Because of the potential for asymptomatic and pre-symptomatic transmission, it is important that contacts of individuals with SARS-CoV-2 infection be quickly identified and tested,” the site now reads.

“Viral tests are recommended to diagnose acute infection of both symptomatic and asymptomatic individuals, to guide contact tracing, treatment options, and isolation requirements.”

The guidance notes that even if people do not have symptoms, they still need a test if they have been in close contact — such as within 6 feet — of a person with coronavirus infection for at least 15 minutes.

In addition to recommending testing for close contacts of sick people, the CDC now says that contacts should self-quarantine at home for 14 days, even if they test negative — and stay away from other household members in a separate bedroom if possible.

“A single negative test does not mean you will remain negative at any time point after that test,” the new CDC guidelines warn. “Even if you have a negative test, you should still self-isolate for 14 days.”

Florida added 3,204 coronavirus cases to its total on Friday reaching 677,660 cases with a two-week positivity rate of 4.77%. The state has been on a downward trend for several weeks including the hardest hit counties of Miami-Dade and Broward

Miami-Dade added 385 cases on Friday for a total of 165,980 with a two-week positivity rate of 4.93%.

Broward added 218 cases on Friday for a total of 75, 266 with a two-week positivity rate of 3.19%.

