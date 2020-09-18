Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Divers with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission have recovered the body of a missing boater.
The Coast Guard said the body of 27-year-old Zach Forte was located and recovered Thursday night around 8 p.m. near the Haulover Inlet.
The Coast Guard, FWC, and the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue joined forces Thursday morning in the search for Forte.
Officials said they received a call regarding a missing boater at around 2 a.m. and had concentrated their search off Haulover Beach.
Three people had been on the boat when it crashed, according to officials. Two were ejected and subsequently rescued, but Forte was missing.
No word on what caused the boat to crash.
You must log in to post a comment.