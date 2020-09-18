MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – Brian Anderson tied a franchise record with three homers and drove in seven runs Friday to help the Miami Marlins earn a doubleheader split by beating the Washington Nationals 14-3.

Anderson’s third homer was a three-run shot in the sixth inning against infielder-outfielder Brock Holt, pitching in a mop-up role. Anderson also homered leading off the second and hit a three-run shot in the fifth, increasing his season total to nine homers.

Corey Dickerson hit a solo homer for the Marlins, who remained in second place in the NL East as they chase their first playoff berth since 2003.

The Marlins matched their season-high run total after they were shut out in the opener. Erick Fedde allowed one hit in six innings as Washington beat highly touted rookie Sixto Sanchez 5-0.

The Nationals were swinging early in the count against Sanchez (3-2). He had given up a total of six runs in his first five career starts, but allowed eight hits and five runs in four innings, and his ERA rose from 1.69 to 2.75.

Washington was the first opponent to face Sanchez for a second time.

“You don’t want to get deep in counts against that guy,” Nationals catcher Yan Gomes said. “He’s a tremendous young guy. We were just trying to get something early in the count and do the damage we can.”

Gomes and Luis Garcia each had two hits and scored twice. Andrew Stevenson, recalled before the game from the Nationals’ alternate training site, had a two-run single for his first hit this year.

Fedde (2-3) walked two, hit a batter, and matched a career-high in innings, lowering his ERA from 5.06 to 4.36.

“I was able to be really effective inside, and it opened up the down and away,” Fedde said. “It’s nice when you can hit your spots consistently and get the calls. A good day.”

Will Harris pitched the seventh to complete the two-hitter.

Anderson joined Mike Lowell (2004) and Cody Ross (2006) as the only Marlins with a three-homer game. But it was Miguel Rojas’ 20-foot RBI dribbler with the bases loaded and two out that helped blow open the nightcap in the third inning.

Pitcher Kyle McGowin gloved the ball and shoveled it to catcher Kurt Suzuki, but the runner was safe. Lewis Brinson followed with a two-run single for a 6-2 lead.

Dickerson had three hits and drove in two runs. Four Marlins pitchers combined on a six-hitter.

Washington’s Wil Crowe (0-2), making his third career start, allowed six runs in 2 1/3 innings.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Nationals: SS Trea Turner pulled up with a grimace following a defensive play and left the second game in the sixth inning. … Holt took the mound when RHP Aaron Barrett left in the sixth accompanied by the trainer.

SHUT DOWN

Nationals RF Adam Eaton, batting a career-low .226, went on the injured list with a broken left index finger.

“It’s fitting for how my year has gone to end on that note,” he said. “It has been a trying year, to say the least.”

The Nationals hold a team option on Eaton for 2021, so he may have played his last game for them.

“I don’t want to look too far ahead, because I’ll drive myself crazy,” Eaton said. “But this organization has been nothing but good to me.”

ROSTER MOVES

Nationals: Holt was reinstated from the paternity list, and OF Yadiel Hernandez was optioned to the alternate training site.

Marlins: RHP Johan Quezada was optioned to Miami’s alternate training site, and RHP Robert Dugger was recalled.

UP NEXT

Nationals: LHP Patrick Corbin (2-5, 4.10 ERA) is scheduled to start Saturday in the third game of the series.

Marlins: RHP Pablo López (4-4, 4.02 ERA) gets the ball for Miami.