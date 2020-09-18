MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Subtropical storm Alpha has formed near the coast of Portugal, marking the first time since 2005, that a storm system was named using a letter from the Greek alphabet.

Alpha is expected to be short-lived but is bringing wind and rain to ports of Portugal.

Alpha is located about 75 miles north of Lisbon, with maximum sustained winds of 50 mph hour with higher gusts.

It’s moving northeast at 17 mph and is expected to dissipate in the next day or so.

What makes this storm significant is the name.

When Tropical Storm Wilfred formed Friday morning in the eastern Tropical Atlantic, it was the last proper name left in the list of 2020 Atlantic Hurricane names.

Once there are no more names, the National Hurricane Center starts using the Greek alphabet.

The last time the Greek alphabet had to be used in an Atlantic hurricane season was in 2005, which had 28 named storms, including Hurricanes Katrina, Rita and Wilma.

In addition to Wilfred, we are also tracking Tropical Depression #22 in the western Gulf of Mexico, Hurricane Teddy approaching Bermuda, and another tropical wave moving off the coast of Africa.

