MIAMI (CBSMiami) – As the Jewish community prepares to celebrate Rosh Hashanah, organizations and centers are going above and beyond to make sure this year’s celebrations are extra special.

In Broward County, Goodman Jewish Family Services is delivering small kosher baskets to 800 Holocaust survivors.

“They’ve been isolated from care managers, from family and friends. This gives us an opportunity to visit them,” said Jo Ann Arnowitz as she hand-delivered a basket to Michael Sadek.

Sadek was only 9 years old when he escaped with his brothers and sisters. When the war ended, he was reunited with his family before coming to America. He was there Thursday with his family.

“It’s really important that we are able to hear the stories and never ever forget what happened,” said Sadek’s son, Ralph, when asked about the Holocaust and what that means to his father, him and his son.

In Miami-Dade the Chabad of Kendall & Pinecrest is bringing the Rosh Hashanah dinner and service to its members.

It’s because many will not be attending the traditional service at the center due to the COVID pandemic, so the rabbi is bringing it to them.

“It makes them feel welcome and comfortable. Excited they could celebrate the holiday in the comfort of their home,” said Yossi Harlig, the rabbi of Chabad of Kendall & Pinecrest, after delivering a dinner and worship kit to a member’s home.

It’s a moment he can share with his family on this day. Moments that will be repeated many times in Broward and Miami-Dade as they all celebrate the Jewish New Year face to face.