MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The US Coast Guard, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, and the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue joined forces Thursday morning in search for a missing boater off the coast of Miami.

Officials said they received a call regarding a missing boater at around 2 a.m. and had concentrated their search off Haulover Beach.

Authorities said they were using boats, drones, and helicopters to conduct their search.

Images from Chopper 4 showed Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and U.S. Coast Guard boats in the area.

Authorities did not identify the missing boater.

No other details were released.

This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more details become available.