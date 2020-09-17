MIAMI (CBSMiami) — South Florida got off to a warm and humid start on Thursday with temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Thursday the rain chance remains low but coastal flooding will be possible around high tide times due to higher than normal King Tides.

Highs will climb to around 90 degrees this afternoon and it will feel like the 100s due to high humidity.

Thursday night will be warm with lows in the upper 70s.

Friday will be hot with highs near the mid-90s.

Saturday highs will be in the low 90s with the potential for scattered storms in the afternoon. Sunday the rain chance will be higher due to a weakening cold front. Some storms will be possible by Monday and then we may enjoy lower humidity and temperatures in the mid to upper 80s depending early next week.

TROPICS

The final advisory was issued for Tropical Depression Sally which is still bringing torrential rain to eastern Alabama and western Georgia. Sally is forecast to move the northeast and weaken as it brings rain to the Carolinas on Friday.

Teddy is a Category 2 hurricane and forecast to become a major hurricane by late Thursday or Friday. It is expected to move towards or near Bermuda by early next week.

Thursday morning, Tropical Storm Vicky was about 900 miles west-northwest of the Cabo Verde Islands and forecast to weaken to a tropical depression later in the day and a remnant area of low pressure by Thursday night.

A well-defined low pressure system located over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico is becoming better organized. Upper-level winds are gradually becoming more conducive for development and, if this recent development trend continues, a tropical depression or tropical storm could form on Thursday. The low is expected to meander over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico for the next day or so before moving slowly northward to northeastward on Friday and Saturday. This disturbance has a high chance of development over the next two to five days.

An area of low pressure located a few hundred miles south-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands is producing disorganized shower and thunderstorm activity. Environmental conditions are expected to be conducive for development during the next few days, and a tropical depression could form before upper-level winds become less favorable over the weekend. The low is forecast to move west-northwestward at 10 to 15 mph during the next several days. This disturbance has a medium potential for development over the next five days.

A non-tropical area of low pressure is located over the far northeastern Atlantic Ocean a few hundred miles east-northeast of the Azores. This system has a low potential of development and is forecast to move east-southeastward and then northeastward at about 10 mph over the next day or two.