KEY WEST (CBSMiami/AP) – One of Key West’s most iconic bars is once again welcoming customers after being closed for six months due to the pandemic.

Sloppy Joe’s on Duval Street is now open from 10 a.m. to midnight daily. The bar is operating at 50 percent capacity and customers will have to maintain strict social distancing and wear face coverings except when seated to eat or drink.

Frequented by famed writer Ernest Hemingway in the 1930s, Sloppy Joe’s hosts an Ernest Hemingway Look-Alike Contest each July during the subtropical island’s annual Hemingway Days festival.

This year, due to COVID-19 concerns, the festival and contest were canceled.

The three-night competition typically draws about 150 stocky, bearded entrants from the U.S. and other countries, as well as their supporters and hundreds of spectators. The Duval Street bar has been associated with the legendary author since he lived in Key West during the 1930s.

With the noted exception of the Key West Marlin Tournament, most other festival events were canceled as well.

The reopening of Sloppy Joe’s comes three days after bars were allowed to reopen throughout most other Florida regions.