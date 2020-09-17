MIAMI (CBSMiami/CNN) – With Hallowen happening in about a month and a half, many parents are wondering if it will be safe to let the kids go trick or treating due to the pandemic.

In Miami-Dade and Broward, where the coronavirus positivity rate has been slowly trending down, county and city officials have not made any official announcements as to whether trick or treating this year is a ‘yea’ or ‘nay’.

To help parents make a decision as to whether it is safe to let their little monsters go house to house looking for treats, candy maker Hershey’s has launched a website that maps out how to trick-or-treat safely in every county in the United States.

The map on the website, created by the Harvard Global Health Institute, prompts people to hover over their county, which is color-coded, to display the COVID-19 risk level in that area. Green represents the lowest risk for trick-or-treating and red represents the highest risk.

Click Here to see the map.

Florida has a dozen red zone counties and no green ones.

Miami-Dade is orange, which is just below red, while Broward and Monroe counties are yellow.

On the website, Hershey has Halloween celebration recommendations for each color — from trick-or-treating with masks on to staying at home to watch scary movies on Netflix and everything in between.

For example, for “orange” areas, Hershey recommends a socially distant neighborhood candy hunt or neighborhood drive-by costume parties where the kids, all decked out in their costumes, hang out in the front yard as neighbors walk or drive by and deliver candy.

For “yellow” areas, Hershey suggests a decorate-your-own spooky facemask party or drive up trick or treating where neighbors set up curbside shop as parents drive on up with their favorite costumed characters to scoop up the sweets and treats.

