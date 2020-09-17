MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Halloween is going to include an extra spooky spectacle this year with a rare lunar event. Not only will there be a full moon on Halloween night, but it will also be a rare “Blue Moon.”

But don’t expect to look up and see an actual blue colored moon. It just means it is the second full month of the month. The first full moon, called the “Harvest Moon” will appear on Oct. 1

According to the Farmer’s Almanac, seeing a “Blue Moon” on Oct. 31 happens only once every 19 years, which means the next Halloween full moon won’t appear until 2039.

Adding to the super bizarre year we’ve been having, Halloween night also includes another event. Halloween 2020 will lead us into the end of Daylight Saving Time.

That means anyone enjoying the spooky holiday, or not, will get an extra hour of sleep when everyone has to turn their clocks back at 2 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 1.