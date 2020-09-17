MIAMI (CBSMiami) – One of the must have items for some people during hurricane season is a portable generator for when the power goes out.

While having one is a good idea, it’s not so good when they could potentially catch on fire.

That is why MWE Investments has recalled certain Westinghouse Dual Fuel Portable Generators.

The firm has received 26 reports of fuel leaking from the fuel valve, however, no fires or property damage have been reported.

The recall is for approximately 7,500 Westinghouse WGen5300DFv Dual Fuel Portable Generators and Westinghouse iGen4500DF Dual Fuel Inverter Portable Generators with manufacture dates from October 2019 through December 2019.

Dual fuel generators can run on gasoline or propane.

The WGen5300DFv has a bright blue and black metal exterior and has “Westinghouse” and “WGen5300DFv” printed in white lettering on the control panel on the side of the generator.

The iGen4500DF has a bright blue plastic cover and has “Westinghouse iGen4500DF” printed in white lettering on both side panels.

The recalled units have serial numbers that start with 04511A1019; 04511A1219; or 5311A1219.

The WGen5300DFv Dual Fuel Portable Generators were sold by Sam’s Club at their brick-and-mortar stores and online. The iGen4500DF Dual Fuel Inverter Portable Generators ere sold online by Amazon, Home Depot, Lowe’s, and other online locations.

The generators were sold from January 2020 through May 2020 for between $450 and $1,050, depending on the model.

People who have the recalled units not use them and contact MWE Investments to arrange for a free repair.